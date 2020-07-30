Demi Moore gets CANDID on her previous relationships: I changed myself to fit what somebody else wanted

Demi Moore recently opened up about her past relationships and shares some advice. In the chat, the actress also admitted to changing yourself for the men she dated. See her full interview below.

Demi Moore recently made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show where she spoke candidly on her previous relationships. During the conversation, Demi was asked about healing after failed marriages, to which she said: “I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted,” she explained.

“Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you’ve got, but you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself,” she continued.

Watch her full chat below:

She also talked about how she got sober with the help of late director Joel Schumacher. “I will forever be so grateful to him. As they say, somebody, seeing more of you than you see yourself. And in a way, he was doing it for himself. He wasn’t yet sober. In a way, he was doing for me what he couldn’t do himself.”

