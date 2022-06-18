Demi Moore goes Instagram official with beau Daniel Humm as she posts adorable snaps from 2022 French Open

Demi Moore has made her secret romance Instagram official. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and made her relationship with Daniel Humm official on her social media. The 59-year-old actress shared the first glance of herself and Humm together on Instagram as she tagged him in a post of their shadows close together in the sun which was followed by an adorable snap of the two.

Her first post introduced Humm to her fans as she shared that they were on a date to visit "the palace of kings and queens." Among the series of snaps, was also their cute little companion, the tiny primmed pup Pilaf. All the photos of the couple together screamed love at the audience as in one of the uploads Humm left a peck on Moore's forehead. In another one of her recent bombs, the Swiss chef and N.Y.C.-based restaurateur accompanied Moore to the 2022 French Open. From their clothes, fans could catch to the deets as the couple enjoyed the day in full and Moore posted snaps from the same day once again.

Check out Demi Moore's latest post with Daniel Humm on Instagram below:

The actress' pup also followed the couple to the French Open as Moore posted another snap of the three enjoying the match from their seats and followed up with a set of absolutely adorable videos of Pilaf. To put on the red seal on their ongoing romance, Humm posted Moore's first post on Instagram on his own story this Wednesday.

