Demi Moore honours her daughters and spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi on Mother's Day

In a recent post on Instagram, Demi Moore shared a precious moment with her daughters and spiritual figure Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as Amma. The Ghost actress celebrated Mother's Day as she dedicated the day to her spiritual inspiration. In the snap, Moore sat beside Amma while her three daughters, who she shares with ex-partner Bruce Willis, sat on the ground hugging Amma.

In the post, Moore's three daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis beam happy expressions as they sit in the presence of Amma. Moore in her caption wished her followers a happy Mother's Day as she peened, "Happy Mother’s Day! So grateful to those who show us the way of true unconditional love and nurturing and for my daughters who light my path with their loving!" Fans extended wishes on the honourary day as they commented on her ties with the spiritual figure.

One fan wrote, "I love everything about this," while another penned, "Happy Mother’s Day your incredible daughters are a gorgeous extension of your big loving heart." Someone in the comments also mentioned her experience of meeting Amma, "Wow amazing I had a blessing from this lady she came to Dublin Ireland she’s amazing."

Check out Demi Moore's Mother's Day tribute below:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2020 movie, Songbird. Moore was cast in the role of Piper Griffin alongside KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario and Paul Walter Hauser. This year, Moore is set to show up on the big screen in Amanda Kramer's directorial drama film Please Baby Please.

ALSO READ Demi Moore gets CANDID on her previous relationships: I changed myself to fit what somebody else wanted