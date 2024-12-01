Demi Moore Reveals Why She Thought Ghost Would Either Be A Great Film Or ‘Disaster’

Demi Moore surely puts a lot of thought behind selecting a project to work on and she has practiced this for a long time in her decades-long career. She recently asked about what she felt about signing on to work on her and Patrick Swazy starrer film titled Ghost.

Moore talked about it when she appeared on The Hots Ones where the host, Sean Evans asked her about the comments she made previously about The Substance script, which Moore thought would be “something extraordinary or could be an absolute disaster.”

While talking about the same movie, the actress shared that it really meant that it held something worth taking the risk. Moore further said that she felt that way also about the 1990 movie because it consisted of multiple different genres mixed together that she truly thought, “'This could either be amazing or a fu**ing disaster.’ Either way, it’s usually the kind of juice that says, ‘Step in. Take the risk. Roll the dice. Let’s see what happens.'”

For the unversed, Ghost went on to become a box office hit, garnering more than USD 500 million. To this day, it is still remembered and appreciated for its acting and storyline.

In her appearance on Hot Ones, the host asked the veteran performer about what she thought was the huge existential threat to movie making, having starred in multiple ventures throughout her career.

Moore answered, “I think it would be the loss of the cinema experience.” The Streaptease actress added that the risk was not just with movies but generally in life as we are moving in the direction of “isolation.” She added that it's the experience that communal that allows us to have that connection with each other when we share those experiences.

She expressed her love for streaming and appreciated the same and she hoped that we could find common ground with bringing us back in theaters too, to not really lose that.

