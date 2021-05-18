Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah resented her resemblance for not looking like mom; Talks about body dysmorphia

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis recently got candid about suffering from body dysmorphia. Scroll down to see her thoughtful note.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis recently got candid about struggling with body dysmorphia. Taking to Instagram, Tallulah, 27, spoke about physical insecurities she has dealt with over the years. Sharing a photo of herself and mom Demi Moore, the 27-year-old started her message with a trigger warning around body dysmorphic disorder. "Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change," she said. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis'] twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with anyhair do! (As are you)."

"C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides," she added. Continuing her candid caption, Willis told her followers to "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin." "we all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," she added. "Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."

Willis then shared a list of things she will do for herself when she's in a "BDD spiral," including going for a walk and listening to music, taking mirrors down, reading fantasy fiction books and taking a bath. In the comments section of the post, Moore sent a sweet message to her daughter, writing, "Beautifully realized Beautifully expressed Beautiful to witness."

