Demi Moore says ex husband Bruce Willis is responsible for her carpeted bathroom that went viral

In an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Demi Moore spoke about her odd bathroom that went viral on Twitter, and revealed that it was her ex Bruce Willis’ choice to carpet the bathroom.
1593 reads Mumbai
Demi Moore shared a few pictures of recording her podcast in her bathroom last week. The post quickly went viral and fans wanted to know about the carpet, couch and statue in the space. Not everyone has a couch and carpet in their bathroom—but Demi Moore does. The 57-year-old actress discussed all the attention her washroom got on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Last week, the G.I. Jane star shared a few photos of herself recording her podcast, Dirty Diana, in the bathroom. The post quickly went viral, and fans were fascinated by all the details in the space, like the carpet, the couch, the giant statue of Saint Joan of Arc and the mini stuffed animal above the toilet. 

 

Social media sleuth Alexis Wilson even dedicated a whole Twitter thread to discussing the stuff in Moore's restroom, which Moore later tweeted had her "whole family howling."

During her interview with Seth Meyers, Moore said the carpet was actually a design decision made by her ex husband Bruce Willis. "Actually, because this is the house again that my children grew up in, was originally Bruce Willis’ choice," she said on the program, "not to put it off on him."

 

 

As for the couch, Moore explained it's "not normally" in her bathroom. She said she only moved it in there because she was working on her podcast for many hours a day, noting that the bathroom provided the best acoustics. Overall, Moore said she appreciated the interest in all of her "little oddities."

Credits :Late Night With Seth Meyers, Twitter, Getty Images

