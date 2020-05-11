Demi Moore shares a family picture with Bruce Willis and children; Says she is 'Thankful to be with them'

Demi Moore shares a picture and expresses she is thankful for spending time with Bruce Willis and family amidst quarantine.

Bruce Willis is quarantining along with ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters and the family seems to be having a killer time together. From posing for cool pictures to enjoying a painting session together, the crazy family is doing it all and making us jealous. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's time in quarantine seems way more fun than what our days usually are. It seems like Demi Moore's posts are the only good thing about this quarantine as the 57-year-old has something crazy to post every now and then.

Two days ago, Demi Moore shared a side-splitting picture of the entire family trying to balance on a log. "balancing act," she captioned the picture and now she has another family picture to win the internet. Demi Moore took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and shared family pictures along with Bruce Willis and the kids. The monochrome picture shared by Demi looks nothing less than a scene from a retro classic.

Check it out:

The picture is clicked from inside a vintage car while the window still and the side mirror serve as a perfect frame for the family picture. "Thankful to be with family today (and every day) @brianbowensmith #bbsdrivebys," Demi Moore captioned her picture and it gives like a total We're The Millers kind of a vibe.

The family has also been giving glimpses of the bonding session between Bruce Willis and his daughters Talulah and Rumer Willis. A few days ago, his daughter revealed that Bruce Willis' wife Emma Hemming and kids were also supposed to join them but they got stuck due to the sudden lockdown orders.

