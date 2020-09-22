  1. Home
Demi Moore shares a throwback photo with ex husband Bruce Willis to celebrate Emmys 2020

Demi Moore just shared a throwback photo from Emmys 1987 with her ex-husband Bruce Willis to celebrate this year’s award show.
Mumbai
To celebrate the 2020 Emmy Awards, Demi Moore posted a photo on Instagram of her arriving at the 1987 ceremony with then-husband Bruce Willis. The former couple coordinated in black ensembles, with Moore, 57, wearing a tuxedo jacket-inspired gown with an open collar while Willis's own jacket reached all the way to his feet. Willis, 65, paired the statement blazer with a white shirt and black bowtie. "1987 #Emmys... arriving in style," she captioned the throwback shot.

 

The friendly exes were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. They share three daughters — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 — with whom the former couple recently spent the beginning of quarantine in their former family home in Idaho.

 

In case you missed it, in August, Demi made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show where she spoke candidly on her previous relationships. During the conversation, Demi was asked about healing after failed marriages, to which she said: “I think it’s a process of, not to sound cliche, but it’s really a process of learning to love yourself, accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I changed myself over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted,” she explained.

 

“Working through a relationship is really commendable in our disposable times. To go through the journey of really honouring the love that brought you together in the first place, and to really give it all you’ve got, but you can’t do that without that love and acceptance of yourself,” she added.

 

 

ALSO READ: Demi Moore and Bruce Willis stay together during quarantine

Credits :Demi Moore’s Instagram, Getty Images

