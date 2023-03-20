Demi Moore wishes ex husband Bruce Willis his 68th birthday; Shares adorable family video on Instagram

Bruce Willis just turned 68, and on this special occasion, his family celebrated in the most adorable way possible. The actor’s ex-wife Demi Moore also wished him on Instagram and treated her fans and followers with a glimpse of the homely celebration. Scroll below to take a look.

Bruce Willis’ birthday celebration

Demi Moore took to her Instagram space and shared a video featuring Bruce Willis along with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their kids. All of them could be seen singing Happy Birthday to Willis while he delightfully smiled and fist-pumped the air. They could also be seen bringing Willis a dessert with candles. The actor blew them off while his family hooted and cheered for him with applause. Then, they collectively cheered ‘Hip-hip Hooray!

In the caption, Moore wrote, "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Demi Moore’s Instagram video

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

Last month, Bruce Willis’ family revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. They release a joint statement at the time that read, "Bruce has always found joy in life as meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

"Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," they concluded.

For the unversed, frontotemporal dementia diagnosis refers to a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The shrinking of these areas can cause personality changes, speech issues, and emotional problems.

