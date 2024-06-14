Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Wills Drops Photos Of Her Health Disorder: 'Want So Badly To Share How I Achieved My Win'

Tallulah Willis is a woman who wears her heart on her sleeve and has invariably been real with her fans. Recently, she opened up about her health condition to her fans. Alongside a side-by-side comparison photo, Wills took to Instagram to acknowledge that, while "PICKING HAPPENS," so does "healing," she scribbled.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore is partnering with a nonprofit organization called the Picking Me Foundation. This mental health organization supports individuals with dermatillomania or excoriation disorder.

"Healing doesn’t have to mean clear skin, and it doesn’t mean intrusive thoughts stop intruding, and it doesn’t mean you’re not gonna do it again," she wrote. "it’s small wins." Soon after her update, fans and followers left good wishes and touching comments.

More about Dermatillomania

According to Mental Health America, excoriation disorder (also referred to as chronic skin-picking or dermatillomania) is a mental illness related to obsessive-compulsive disorder. It is characterized by repeated picking at one’s skin, which results in areas of swollen or broken skin and causes considerable disruption in one's life.

Excoriation comes from the Latin roots ex, meaning off, and corium, meaning skin. The medical meaning of excoriation refers to where your skin is scraped.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram update, she did not share much about her personal experience, she called on the larger community affected by the disorder and revealed, "I want so badly to share how I achieved my wins and help rescue all the sweet-picked faces of the world!".

Tallulah Willis on Autism Spectrum Disorder

Earlier this year, in March 2024, Tallulah revealed that she'd recently been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. She posted a video of herself as a child in her father's arms on the red carpet, rubbing her hand on his bald head over and over in a repetitive motion that she and her family now recognize as stimming.

"...this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life." she said at that time.

Autism is a brain-related disorder marked by difficulties in social interaction and communication. Following her update, she received plenty of support from her followers.

One user said, "This made me cry! I'm also autistic and felt this through my soul. Die Hard was a favorite movie of my dad's, and knowing that you share the same diagnosis as me and so many others warms my heart."







