Demon City on OTT: All We Know About Netflix's Japanese Thriller Film Starring Toma Ikuta, Masahiro Higashide and More

It's time for Netflix subscribers to rejoice, as the streaming platform is bringing an exciting new venture, Demon City, a Japanese action thriller, according to the streamer’s website.

The upcoming movie seems like a perfect addition to the watchlist of audiences who love action films. As for the release date, Demon City is slated to hit the platform on February 27, 2025.

The film is reportedly adapted from Masamichi Kawabe’s comic titled Oni Goroshi.

According to the streamer’s website, the synopsis of the film states: "Just as hitman Shuhei Sakata is about to clean up his act for his family, the mysterious organization Kimen-gumi murders his wife and daughter, pinning the blame on him and sullying his name. Shot in the head, he miraculously survives but falls into a coma."

The synopsis further adds: "Twelve years later, the Kimen-gumi attacks him again, but his dormant killer instinct awakens, setting him on an epic course of revenge. However, what awaits him is a truth that threatens to completely alter his destiny."

As for the cast, which is expected to leave a lasting impression on viewers, it includes Toma Ikuta, Masahiro Higashide, Ami Touma, Mio Tanaka, Taro Suruga, Mai Kiryu, Naoto Takenaka, Takuma Otoo, Matsuya Onoe, and Masanobu Takashima.

According to Netflix’s official website, Seiji Tanaka has both written the screenplay and directed the film. The producers are Yasuhiro Masaoka and Takeshi Sawa, while Yoshihiro Sato serves as the executive producer.

Catch Demon City on Netflix on February 27, 2025!