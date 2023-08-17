Demon Slayer: Anime-themed planes in Japan leave fans awestruck; Pics go viral

Japan's obsession with the popular anime series Demon Slayer has reached new heights-literally. A series of anime-themed planes has taken flight, leaving anime fans around the world in awe. And, now, images of the same are going viral on the internet.

From screen to skies: Demon Slayer takes flight

Manga and anime are undeniably cultural jewels of Japan, and their influence has spread to the skies. The revelation of Demon Slayer-themed planes, a collaboration between Jaan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) and 'Kimetsu No Yaiba,' has sparked a new level of adoration. The planes feature a variety of elements inspired by the popular series, captivating passengers from the moment they step into the airport.

Every aspect of these Demon Slayer planes has been designed to transport fans straight into the anime universe. From airport terminals adorned with cutouts of characters to plane seat covers featuring the series' iconic faces, these Demon Slayer-inspired designs are nothing but uber cool. Even the pilot's announcements are made in Tanjiro, the main character's voice, creating an immersive experience that is difficult to resist.

The visual spectacle does not end there. Air hostesses have been seen wearing aprons with patterns inspired by the series' beloved characters, Nezuko and Shinobu. Passengers can also watch a marathon of 'Demon Slayer' anime episodes in-flight, making the journey as exciting as the destination.

Fans reaction on Internet

Unsurprisingly, the internet has been buzzing with excitement over this charming collaboration. The Instagram video shared by @otakuintokyo, showcasing the unique in-flight experience, garnered a flood of comments from fans expressing their delight. One commenter exclaimed, "I want to fly on this so badly!! Are all 3 of the Demon Slayer Jets only run domestically within Japan? No international flights?"

Another anime enthusiast commented, "This is so cool." A third comment playfully referred to Japan as the "Disneyland for grown-ups," capturing the sense of wonder that this innovative concept has stirred among anime aficionados

About Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer tells the tale of Kamado, a young boy fighting demons while seeking a cure for his sister who's been afflicted. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a young and determined boy who becomes a demon slayer after his family is brutally slaughtered, with only his sister Nezuko surviving - though she is turned into a demon.

Set in a fantasy world, the series masterfully weaves together elements of action, adventure, and supernatural intrigue. Tanjiro's quest for revenge evolves into an exploration of compassion and resilience, as he battles both demons and his own inner demons. With breathtaking animation and compelling character development, the franchise has amassed a massive global following, with a film adaptation becoming the highest-grossing movie in Japan's box-office history.

Speaking of the Demon Slayer jets, they carry not only passengers, but also the essence of anime fandom.

