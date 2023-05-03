Demon Slayer episode 4 recap: From Karaku getting the upper hand to Tokito saving Kotetsu, Everything to know

The latest episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gets right into heart pounding action. The village is under attack by two Upper Rank demons – one can even split into four. How will the Demon Slayer Corps defend swordsmithing allies in the village?

Here is a recap of everything that happened in the latest action packed episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Demon Slayer episode 4

While recalling Tanjiro’s words, Tokito decides to protect Kotetsu by helping others even though it will cost him time. Kotetsu, who was Tanjiro’s new friend, was under attack by one of Upper Rank 5 Gyokko’s massive minions.

Genya Shinazugawa, Demon Slayer Corps member, is also struck down by attacking demons with fatal blows. However, Genya keeps fighting and refuses to die, much to the demon's astonishment. Genya is visibly injured after so many lethal hits but he remains unflinching.

On the other hand, Tanjiro is under attack by the winged Urogi as the former tries to discern demons’ weaknesses. Tanjiro finds his opening and strikes the surprised Urogi to return back to Genya and Nezuko.

Tanjiro saves Nezuko from electric energy with quick thinking and incredible perception. However, Nezuko and Tanjiro are soon attacked by Hantengu and they are knocked unconscious.

Nezuko, Tanjiro, and Genya are severely injured. Mitsuri gets to know about the Swordsmith Village attack and runs towards the fight with a smile. Will Misturi make it in time to save everyone?

