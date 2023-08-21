Demon Slayer gearing up for multiple movies to explore the longest manga arc; DEETs Inside

Demon Slayer Season 4 continues to be one of the most anticipated anime seasons of the coming years. When the fans were busy speculating the fate of the series with the Hashira Training arc, something completely different rolled out within the studios of the show. Well, this concerns the adaptation of the longest arc of the manga, the Infinity Castle arc. While Season 4 is in line for a release next year, Studio Ufotable seems to be planning a series of new ventures to come after that. Here is what the entire movie fiasco is about.

Ufotable works for 'multiple movies' for the longest arc

The readers of the manga know that the Infinity Castle is the longest story arc for Demon Slayer. And it is also known that the arc might take multiple seasons to cover all of the subplots. This week, the Twitter leaker page by the name of Oecuf has released the confirmation that Ufotable has locked the decision of working on multiple movies for the next arc. With this, the tweet also confirmed that Ufotable will come out with the official announcement very soon.

In a follow-up tweet, the leaker confirmed that fans could expect multiple anime movies, as the Infinity Castle Arc is the longest arc in the manga series. This covers chapters 137-180, which is 43 chapters in total. This arc revolves around the one-on-one battle with Muzan. Here, the Demon Slayer Corps launches an all-out assault on Muzan Kibutsuji's stronghold, the Infinity Castle.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Release date and more

While the movie seems to be in works, it does not mean that Season 4 has been overlooked by the fans. Despite the other projects, the Hashira Training arc will continue to be the fourth season of the anime. It is also suggested that this season will be the shortest one as of yet. And the expected release date of the season is around Summer 2024 slate. Netflix is expected to release all the episodes of the next season as well. We will be sure to update this section with relevant streaming details as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

