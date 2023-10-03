Demon Slayer Season 3 debuts on new streaming platform ahead of Hashira Training Arc premiere; Deets INSIDE

Demon Slayer has quickly become one of the best anime of recent times. Every update about the hit series is eagerly anticipated by the fans in hopes of getting details on what’s in store for them in this epic adventure. Now fans are happy once again as they get to experience Demon Slayer season 3 once again on a new platform!

Demon Slayer Season 3 now available to stream on Hulu

While fans are eagerly waiting for updates on Demon Slayer Season 4, they can catch up on the previous season of the show now on Hulu . The hit anime series started streaming on the service on September 28th and is now available on the platform for fans to devour and dissect till Season 4 arrives.

The third season picks up right where the second season left off, with Tanjiro Kamado heading to the Swordsmith Village with the purpose of fixing his sword. The plan turns a bit awry and the situation leads him to confront some of his biggest opponents till then when he has to fight more members of the upper ranks of Muzan Kitbutsuji.

The third season had wrapped up earlier this year where the whole Swordsmith Village arc was depicted. The next season is expected to have some intense battles that will surely please the fans of the show.

When will Demon Slayer Season 4 arrive?

The details on the next season of the popular anime show are scarce right now, there is no confirmation for a release date till now. The work on Season 4 has already started though and it is very much in the cards for the anime to move forward.

As of now, we know that the fourth season of the hit anime series will be adapting the Hashira Training arc as it was depicted in the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga from Koyoharu Gotoge.

The cast for the fourth season will remain largely unchanged with some new additions as the next season will showcase more of Hashira in action. Till then, fans can fill their Demon Slayer needs with the previous seasons that are now available on Hulu

