Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 11 Release date, time and everything you need to know

Demon Slayer Season 3’s finale will be marked with Episode 11. The previous episode gave us a glimpse into Love Hasira Mitsuri’s past and how she became a Hashira. The episode ends with Mitsuri urging Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya to find the main body of the upper demon as she holds off the other demon. Here is what you can expect from Episode 11 of Season 3 of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11: Release Date

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 18 at 11:15 pm JST. Episode 11 be the final episode of season 3, and it will reportedly be a 70-minute-long episode. A new episode of the anime drops every Sunday. Here is a list of when you can watch episode 11 in different time zones:

8:15am PDT

11:15am EDT

12:15pm Brazil

3:15pm UK

4:15pm Central European Summer Time

8:45pm India Standard Time

2:15am Australia

4:15am New Zealand

Where to watch episode 11?

The upcoming episode of the anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. Season 3 can be watched on Netflix and Funimation, depending on the region of the viewer.

What to expect from episode 11?

The audience will finally get to see the final form of Hantegu in episode 11. The upper moon demon’s form is called Urami and is said to be the manifestation of resentment. While the Love Hashira continues battling Zohakuten, she earns her Demon Slayer mark; the episode will show us Mitsuri’s true strength as she finally decides that she does not want to hide it anymore.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 10 summary

Mitsuri effortlessly combats the dragons as she vouches to protect her comrades. She is about to cut the demon’s neck when Tanjiro tells her that it is not the demon’s body. Mitsuri gets the warning too late and is struck by the demon’s sonic attack, which makes her lose consciousness. The episode then shows us a flashback of Mitsuri’s childhood and how she struggled with love because of her extraordinary strength. When the Love Hashira wakes up, she finds herself being protected by Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. She apologizes to the group and promises to protect them; Mitsuri urges the trio to find the demon’s main body while she fights off the other demon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode guide and everything you need to know about the finale release date