Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 2: Release time and date, predictions, and more

Demon Slayer season 3 is quite possibly the most awaited anime of this year. The third season is based on the Swordsmith's arc and Tanjiro’s journey here. The arc was introduced in the hit movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village, which earned $54.4 million worldwide.

The first episode of season 3 that was a part of the movie came out on April 9, and ever since, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next episode of the series to delve deeper into the plot. In the first episode, we see Tanjiro embark on a journey to the Swordsmith village in order to find a new sword. While Tanjiro went on his way along with Nezuko, Inouske, and Zenitsu are out on their individual missions.

Release timings and where to watch Demon Slayer episode 2

Episode 2 of season 3 is going to be aired in Japan on April 16, 2023, at 11:15 p.m. It will subsequently be available to watch on Crunchyroll for international fans. It will be out on Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10:15 am and Indian Standard Time - Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:45 pm. The viewers of the show will get to watch a new episode every Sunday. The dubbed and subtitled versions of the series will be available for the viewers to watch.

Episode 2 predictions

Tanjiro will meet Yorichii, the progenitor of the Demon-Slayer Corps, in the upcoming episode. Tanjiro will be seen mistaking the fighting model for a real person since he doesn’t have knowledge of the history of the Demon-Slayer Corps. Yoriichi is an important part of the Demon Slayer's history. There have been various moments in the show when Yoriichi and Tanjiro's special connection has been hinted at without revealing much.

You can expect to see improvement in Tajiro’s skills while he spends time in the next episode practicing with the fighting model. The manga has predicted that this incident will eventually result in the 300-year-old hidden sword being found. This episode will reintroduce one of this season’s key characters Mist Hashira aka Muichiro, and show us a glimpse of his dark past.

