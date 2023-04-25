Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3: Who is Hantengu? All forms and abilities of The Upper Moon four explained

The latest season of 'Demon Slayer' has received a lot of attention. Season 3 of 'Demon Slayer' has begun its next major fight, involving Tanjiro Kamado and Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. The powers of Hantengu were revealed in the most recent episode. Here’s an overview of Hatengu – the Upper Moon Four:

Who is Hantengu?

Hantengu is one of the demons in the much-talked series ‘Demon Slayer’ Season 3 episode 3. Hantengu, the fourth-highest rank among the twelve Kizuki in the Demon Slayer series, is an extremely powerful demon and is said to be the fifth-strongest demon ever. Hantengu is a master of stealth with an ability to discreetly enter the Swordsmith Village without being noticed by any of the Demon Slayers present there.

What are Hantengu’s true powers?

Hantengu can use the Blood Demon Art to create four clones of himself, including Sekido, Karaku, Aizetsu, and Urogi. Each of these clones is as powerful as an upper-ranking demon. Sekido uses the power of biological absorption to absorb the other three Hangengu clones so as to form the most powerful form, Zohakuten.

The next is Hantengu's second clone, Karaku, that uses Blood Demon Art to create and manipulate wind. Karaku can crush demon slayers and demons alike under great pressure and make them unconscious. On the other hand, Aizetsu's allows him to attack his targets from long distance.

Finally, Urogi is the fourth Hantengu clone who can use sonic scream and can mimic the features and skills of avian species and his massive wings allow him to fly at great speeds.

ALSO READ: Oshi no Ko: When is the emotional anime releasing? Release date, time, streaming details and more