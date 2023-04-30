Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4: When will it be released? Know date, time, plot and more

Season 3 has already shown to be as dramatic as we had imagined, with entries of monster disclosures and lots of near-death encounters.

The massively popular series, set in Japan's Taish era, is currently working its way through the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga, which raises the stakes even higher than previously.

Tanjiro was introduced to a slew of new faces when he arrived at the new site after waking up from his coma, all of whom will play roles in the show's current episode.

When will Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 be available?

Thank You, Tokito is the title of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4 and it will be released on Sunday, April 30th, 2023.

Crunchyroll has stated that it would simulcast new episodes every week in order to coincide with the anime's debut in Japan.

When will Demon Slayer season 3 premiere?

New episodes, which will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles initially, should be available on the streaming service at the following times:

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 7:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Central Daylight Time - 9:15 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023 Eastern Daylight Time - 10:15 a.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 3:15 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023

5 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2023, Central European Summer Time

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 6:15 p.m., Gulf Standard Time

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 7:45 p.m., Indian Standard Time

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:15 p.m., Japan Standard Time

Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:45 p.m., Australian Central Daylight Time

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 2: Release time and date, predictions, and more

Here are release dates for Demon Slayer Season 3 :

Episode 1: Someone's Dream - April 9, 2023 (now available)

Episode 2: Yoruichi Type Zero - April 16, 2023 (now available)

Episode 3: A 300-Year-Old Sword Ago - April 23rd, 2023 (now available)

Episode 4: Thank you Tokito - April 30th, 2023

Episode 5: TBA - May 7th, 2023

Episode 6: TBA - May 14th, 2023

Episode 7: TBA - May 21st, 2023

Episode 8: TBA - May 28th, 2023

Episode 9: TBA - June 4th, 2023

Episode 10: TBA - June 11th, 2023

Episode 11: TBA - June 18th, 2023

What will be the episode count in the upcoming Demon Slayer season 3

Demon Slayer season 3 has yet to be revealed, but based on past seasons but as per reports its been reported that 11 episodes will be out.

Where can I find the Demon Slayer series and movie in the UK?

Demon Slayer is available in its entirety on Crunchyroll, an anime streaming site.

The first two seasons of the program are accessible on both platforms, as is the franchise's debut feature, and season three is updated regularly.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: From Demon Slayer to Jujutsu Kaisen, here's the full winners’ list