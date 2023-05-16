Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6: Why is Genya obsessed with becoming a Hashira? EXPLAINED

Demon Slayer’s newest episode sheds some light on Genya’s past, which explains why he is so desperate to become the Hashira. While fighting Hantengu's Emotion Demons, Genya gets a flashback of his past that explains why his goal of becoming a Hashira is so important to him.

Genya’s tragic past

Genya’s brother Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa appears throughout the episode in the flashbacks. Genya’s flashback explains how they have an abusive father that hits his children and wife frequently. After their father dies, the two brothers are close, and the responsibility of looking after their family falls on Genya and Sanemi. One day when their mother does not come home, Sanemi goes out to look for her while asking Genya to loom after his siblings. When Sanemi is absent, a demon suddenly attacks Genya’s family and kills the rest of their siblings. Sanemi shows up in time to rescue Genya and asks him to flee.

Why does Genya want to become a Hashira?

In the episode, Genya and Tanjiro are fighting the demons together. When Tanjiro successfully takes the demons out alone, Genya gets angry and grabs him by the throat because he wants to kill the demons and become Hashira first. Instead of fleeing away as his older brother asked, Genya goes to seek the help of a doctor to help his siblings. When he returns home after sunrise, he is shell-shocked at what he sees. The demon that attacked their house is their mother, and Genya realizes that his brother killed her. Taking it all in, he blamed his older brother without realizing that Sanemi killed their mother to save Genya.

In a flashback where he thinks he is about to die, the real reason behind his wanting to become a Hashira is revealed. Genya wants to achieve his goal of meeting his brother and mending his relationship with Sanemi.

