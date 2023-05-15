Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7: Release date, time, cast, and what to expect from the new installment

Brace yourself Demon Slayer fans! The highly-anticipated seventh episode of the popular anime ‘Demon Slayer’ is set to release this week and there’s so much to look forward to in the upcoming episode. Demon Slayer season 3 is an amalgamation of emotions, thrilling fights, and gut-wrenching moments. As the release of the forthcoming episode comes close, fans are anxiously waiting for the story’s exciting twists and turns and what else it has in store for us.

Here’s everything you need to know about Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7:

When will Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 be released?

The upcoming episode of Demon Slayer season 3 is expected to release on 21 May at 11:15 pm. As soon as the episode airs in Japan, it will be available across many time zones. The precise time zone for Demon Slayer includes, 8:15 am PDT, 11:15 am EDT, 12:15 pm Brazil, 3:15 pm UK, 4:15 pm Central European Summer Time, 8:45 pm India Standard Time, 2:15 am Australia, and 4:15 am New Zealand.

What to expect from the upcoming installment?

The upcoming episode will finally unveil Haganezuka's face, which has been the topic of much discussion on social media. Muichiro will also observe how Tanjiro and his father have similar eyes. He contemplates how similar they are and discovers his true abilities, which allows him to escape Gyokko's control.

Additionally, his entire background will be revealed in the future episode as he recalls his twin brother. They had previously been found for their bloodline by the Demon Slayer corps, who asked them to join them. Muichiro's brother dismissed them for the safety of his brother. Tragically, a monster attacked them both and Muichiro was the only one who managed to escape. When Kagaya and his wife rescued him, he even forgot his memory and joined the corps. In the seventh episode, Muichiro will however regain his forgotten memories. He will then acquire the demon slayer mark on his face, which will cause the awakening of his real powers.

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7 can be watched online on Crunchyroll and Netflix for worldwide fans. The series is also available on Funimation. Due to region locking, keep in mind that some platforms might not be accessible in your area.





