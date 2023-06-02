Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode guide and everything you need to know about the finale release date

Demon Slayer has rightfully earned the title of the most anticipated anime of this year. The 9 released episodes have impressed the viewers with a strong storyline clubbed with impressive visuals that have hooked the viewers to the series. The number of episodes in Season 3 still remains unknown. Here is an updated list of the latest end-date information.

How many episodes will Deamon Slayer Season 3 have?

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is anticipated to have 11 episodes in total. The name of the episodes are:

Someone’s Dream Yoriichi Type Zero A Sword from Over 300 Years Ago Thank You, Tokito Bright Red Sword Aren’t You Going to Become a Hashira? Awful Villain The Mu in Muichiro Mist Hashira Muchichiro Tokito TBA TBA

Initially, the third season was only expected to have 11 episodes, but recent rumors suggest that there could be an additional episode in Season 3, chalking it up to 12 episodes in total. A Twitter account that goes by the name @shonenleaks_ is making several claims about season 3. Viewers who were expecting to see the ​​Hashira Training Arc span over a series of episodes will be disappointed to note that the series consists only of 11 or 12 episodes. There is a possibility that this arc could unfold in a second cour, but nothing regarding the matter has been confirmed yet.

When will the finale of Demon Slayer Season 3 be out?

You can expect the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale to be out on June 18. But if the rumors hold any credibility, there will be 12 episodes which would mean that the finale will be released on June 25. For the time being, the release date for the finale remains undisclosed.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Plot

The Season 3 of Demon Slayer is based on the Swordsmith arc from the manga. The Season picks from where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc left off. Tanjiro travels to the Swordsmith Village in search of a new sword. When he arrives at the village with Nezuko, he meets Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji there. At the village, 3 upper-rank demons are waiting in the shadows to attack Tanjiro and his comrades.

