Demon Slayer season 3 finale leaves fans awestruck and emotional: ‘We are all collectively crying’

Fans eagerly anticipated the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale following the intense events of episode 10. While the episode focused on Mitsuri's battle against Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya faced the daunting task of beheading Hantengus's original body. The final installment of the season brought their arduous fight against the upper-moon demon to an epic and satisfying conclusion.

Demon Slayer finale- An emotional roller coaster

Demon Slayer's Season 3 finale took viewers on an emotional journey filled with heartbreak and elation. Fans took to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to share their sentiments, revealing the extent to which the finale moved them to tears. A fan on Twitter said, "The way we are all collectively crying. This is more than what i imagined it would be. Demon Slayer man"

ALSO READ: 12 best Disney movies of all time

Unexpected developments in Demon Slayer season 3

The most poignant moment in the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale occurred when Nezuko, exposed to sunlight, began to burn. Despite Tanjiro's desperate attempts to shield her and Nezuko's shrinking in a desperate bid to escape, the tragic event was unavoidable. Tanjiro faced an impossible decision—protecting his cherished sister or saving the villagers pursued by Zohakuten's decapitated body.

ALSO READ: 61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking

Demon Slayer season 3 finale- what happened in the end?

For those familiar with the manga, the anticipation for the next turn of events was palpable. After Tanjiro valiantly rescued the villagers, his devastation at the apparent loss of Nezuko was heart-wrenching. However, a surprising scene followed, revealing a figure rising from the ground and slowly approaching Tanjiro. Much to the audience's delight, it was none other than Nezuko herself. Not only had she become immune to sunlight, discarding her bamboo mouthguard, but she also spoke to Tanjiro for the first time since becoming a demon, uttering the words "Good Morning." This unexpected reunion left viewers emotionally overwhelmed, reaffirming the unbreakable bond between the siblings.

The Demon Slayer Season 3 finale surpassed fans' expectations, providing a thrilling and satisfying ending to the Swordsmith Village arc. With the arc concluded fans eagerly await the next season, confirmed to be in production. Season 4 will delve into the Hashira Training arc and potentially the Infinity Castle arc, promising further captivating storylines and intense battles. As the series continues to captivate audiences with its breathtaking animation and compelling narrative, the Demon Slayer fandom eagerly anticipates the next chapter of this enthralling saga.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Bleach to Demon Slayer: 15 Popular Anime Series for Newcomers to Watch Right Away