Demon Slayer Season 3: Netflix adds the entire series for you to stream

Demon Slayer has been one of the most highly anticipated anime series of the year 2023. People have been eagerly waiting for the release of Demon Slayer season 3 in the recent weeks. As the episodes of the new season have been released, fans are impressed by the premise and can’t wait for the next episodes to drop. Only minor changes in the directorial choices and adaptation have also made both new and longtime fans of the series very happy.

Now, fans would be ecstatic to hear that Demon Slayer is available on a much more accessible streaming platform. Continue reading to know more.

Demon Slayer available on Netflix

The anime fans will be seriously ecstatic to know that the entire previously released series of Demon Slayer is now available on Netflix, which is a much more accessible streaming platform.

It also seems that the release of Demon Slayer on Netflix is on the global scale which encompasses India and other Asian countries as well. People will also be happy to know that in India, Netflix is also streaming the third season, which is also known as the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village arc.

However, season 3 of the anime series is currently unavailable in a few countries. Those who are unable to access the new season of Netflix can use VPN or turn to Crunchyroll.

On May 1, 2023, the official Twitter account of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba revealed that Netflix has started streaming this anime’s Entertainment District arc or also known as season 2. Now with the acquisition of Entertainment District arcs and Mugen Train, Netflix has released all the previous installment of the series.

The Demon Slayer is a television anime series which is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name. It is written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

