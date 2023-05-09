Demon Slayer Season 3: Release date, time, and more; All you need to know about Episode 6

Fans may anticipate the release of Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 PM JST. The next episode of the series, which has been eagerly awaited this year, is predicted to be exciting and action-packed. Fans are growing more enthusiastic and interested in what will happen next as the tale concentrates on Tanjiro's experience in Swordsmith Village.

Episode release information for Demon Slayer season 3, episode 6

It has been reported that the sixth episode of Demon Slayer season 3 will air on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11:15 in Japan. The episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll as well as through Disney Plus and other digital streaming services all around the world. Viewers have the option of dubbed or subtitled versions as well.

The time zones and related broadcast schedule for the anime are as follows:

Time Zone: Pacific Sunday, May 14, 2023, 7:15 a.m.

Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. Central

Eastern Daylight Time: 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 3:15 PM on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., Central European Summer Time

Gulf Standard Time: 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7:45 PM on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer season 3: Predicted Storyline

"I Thought You Were Going to Be a Hashira," the sixth episode of Demon Slayer season 3, promises to be both exciting and moving. Tanjiro and Genya will collaborate to take on a potent monster with several forms.

While Genya attempts to overcome the demon's real form in order to turn into a Hashira, Tanjiro will fight the demon's emotion-based forms. Additionally, the episode will focus on Genya's background and his desire to make amends to his brother Sanemi. Fans may expect a pivotal conflict and raw feelings as the narrative progresses.

