Demon Slayer Season 3: What to expect from Episode 8? Release date, time, and more details

The popular anime Demon Slayer Season 3 has already taken the world by storm since its inception on April 16. The show has a huge fan following and with seven engaging episodes already aired, fans are now eagerly waiting for the remaining installments. As the anime digs deeper into the tale of Tanjiro's adventure in Swordsmith Village, the excitement and suspense among viewers has also grown inevitably.

When will Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 8 release?

The upcoming episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 is expected to release on May 28, Sunday.

Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 8: Where to watch it?

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer Season 3 can be watched on Crunchyroll.

What is the release time of Demon Slayer Season 3 episode 8?

Episode 8 of Demon Slayer season 3 is expected to be released in Japan at 11:15 pm. The release time of the upcoming episode 8 is 10:45 a.m. PT, 12:45 p.m. CT, and 1:45 p.m. ET.

What to expect from the upcoming installment?

The story will focus more on Muichiro Tokito's past, his complex family history, and his tragic memories of his twin brother Yuichiro. The tragedy that puts Muichiro on the path to become a Demon Slayer will be revealed, giving fans a glimpse of his change and arousal of his true strength. The audience will undoubtedly be left anticipating a future battle as mist-like markings start to form on his face.

What happened in episode 7 of Demon Slayer Season 3?

In the seventh episode of season three of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado continued to relentlessly attack Hantengu, but a new, more potent demon suddenly appeared and gave birth to a massive tree with a dragon's face. Nezuko was able to save Tanjiro, but it cost her a lot of energy. The identity of this new demon, which made him particularly powerful, was revealed to be that of Sekido and his three counterparts combined. However, this made Tanjiro even more adamant on killing him.

