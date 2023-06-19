Demon Slayer Season 4: Is new season in cards after season 3 finale? Official teaser confirms

The production of Demon Slayer season 4 has been confirmed after the conclusion of season 3 finale. Throughout the week, there have been several rumors about the new season being in works. It was also speculated that the recording of the new season has already started. But the new announcement has officially confirmed Demon Slayer season 4. Here is everything to know about the same.

Demon Slayer season 4

Studio Ufotable has officially released a teaser trailer of Demon Slayer season 4. This is in the same line of how the studio has announced the commencement of the previous three seasons of the Demon Slayer. The teaser trailer of the upcoming season shows the character visuals and Hashira Training arc.

The last episode of Demon Slayer season 3 aired on June 18, 2023. As soon as episode 11 ended, Studio Ufotable released a new teaser trailer of the next arc in the Demon Slayer series – the Hashira Training Arc. However it remains unclear whether season 4 will adapt only to the Hashira arc.

The teaser trailer of Hashira arc featured Giyu Tomioka, Shinobu Kocho, Gyomei Himejima, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Iguro Obanai in solo frames before showing them as a collective entire squad. The manga readers might be aware that the Hashira Training Arc heavily features on these five characters.

No release date for Demon Slayer season 4 has been announced yet but speculations are being made that the upcoming season will most likely premiere in summer 2024. The season 4 announcement of the Demon Slayer has certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

The final episode of Demon Slayer season 3 was released on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. PT in the U.S.A on Crunchyroll.

