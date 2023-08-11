Demon Slayer Season 4: Is Tengen Uzui returning after his retirement? Here's what we know

The final episode of Demon Slayer Season 3, finally concluded earlier on June 18, was packed with thrill and spectacular duels. The roller coaster of a season has left the fans over the edge. As in the final episode, Tengen Uzui is left incapable of fighting and announces his retirement with his wives. But the adventure is still ongoing, as Tengen will return in Demon Slayer season 4 to fulfill his duties as Hashira Training Arc. Here is everything we know about the following season.

Is Tengen Uzui returning?

In season 2, after saving his wives, Uzui follows Obi, Zenitsu, and Inosuke, where he discovers his sister Nezuku has been transformed into a Demon. And in the shocking revelation, he finds that the weak Daki is Upper Moon and her brother Gyuutarou is Upper Moon Six.

During his fight with the demon sibling Gyuutarou and Daki, Tengen Uzui lost one of his eyes and an arm leaving him decapitated. Later he and his wives decided to live peaceful lives away from the relentless battles within the corps. With all the heartrending turn of events, fans thought they would never see him again.

But the good news for the fans is Uzui will return in season 4! Although there is no information about him mentioned in the teaser, according to Dexerto, he will be responsible for the Demon Slayer Corps. Training corps will be divided into different levels and learn something new under every Hashira, acquiring fresh insights and skills. Uzui will initiate the first trial, and members can move to other tests only if they get his approval. Tengen will shoulder the responsibility of cultivating their bodily strength.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Everything about new episodes, release date and streaming details

Demon Slayer Season 4 - What to expect?

Demon Slayer is a show based on a famous comic. It's about Tanjiro Kamado, whose family is attacked by demons, and his sister becomes a demon. In the new season, Tanjiro joins the demon slayer corps to make the demons pay for hurting his family. Also, he wants to find a way to change his sister back to being a human again.

Demon Slayer Season 4 is currently under production and will likely air in 2024.

ALSO READ: One Piece new teaser: What is the Ridiculous Power and will Luffy defeat Kaido?