Demon Slayer Season 4: Will Tanjiro become a Hashira? Everything to know about the anime

With the title of the next season being the Hashira Training Arc, the fans are curious if the next season will be showing an all-new Tanjiro by the end of it. The young boy had been dreaming of becoming a Hashira ever since he stepped foot into the training ground in the first season. Every Hashira he met, he was more motivated than ever to become the strongest demon slayer. Well, now that the boy will be going to training to learn more about the powers, here is everything to know about whether Tanjiro will ever become a Hashira or not.

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga.

Does Tanjiro ever become a Hashira?

While the next season is all about Tanjiro's training for becoming a Hashira, it will turn out that his luck is not with the boy. Despite reaching Hashira-level powers and completing extensive training, he never officially attained the title of Hashira. The opportunity for Tanjiro to become a Hashira is thwarted by the fact that the final confrontation against the formidable demon Muzan Kibutsuji has already commenced, and the Demon Slayer Corps subsequently disbanded after Muzan's defeat.

Although Tanjiro's journey led him to remarkable strength, his narrative arc does not include the attainment of Hashira's status. Given the series' trajectory and conclusion, it is unlikely that Tanjiro will eventually become a Hashira within the established storyline. It will be interesting to see how this angle is included in the next season.

Demon Slayer Season 4: What to expect next?

The Hashira Training Arc follows the Swordsmith Village Arc in Demon Slayer. It begins right after the team's recent battle experiences. This narrative focuses on Tanjiro's journey with the Stone Hashira, Himejima, as he embarks on rigorous training to potentially become a Hashira himself. This training is considered a preparatory stage for Tanjiro's growth, and some speculate that he might be the least experienced Hashira due to his initial training phase. The objective is to equip him for the impending battles against Muzan and his demon forces.

Throughout this arc, Tanjiro receives intensive guidance from the Stone Hashira, who prepares him for the challenges ahead. With 8 chapters covered in the manga, this segment of the story could potentially translate to around 3-5 episodes in the anime adaptation. As Tanjiro delves into his training, the Hashira Training Arc sets the stage for his evolution as he readies himself to confront the powerful threats posed by Muzan and his demonic minions.

