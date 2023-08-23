Demon Slayer Season 5: Will Tanjiro's demon form appear in the finale? EXPLAINED

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga beyond Season 3

Both the fourth and the fifth seasons of Demon Slayer are making it to the headlines. A recent leak confirmed that Demon Slayer Season 5 will be replaced by multiple movies in order to cover the Infinity Castle arc of the story. And as for the Hashira Training Arc, this storyline is set to grace the screens as Season 4 very soon. But what is interesting is that Tanjiro has all the means of becoming a demon in the storylines to come. Here's what we know about it.

Tanjiro's demon transformation

It is in chapter 201 of the manga in the Sunrise Countdown arc that Tanjiro transforms into a demon for the first time What happens here is that the chapter titled 'The King of Demons' opens with Muzan looking upon how he escaped death at the time he was born. It was the power of love that saved him at that time. And it is revealed that Muzan is the one who shares blood with Tanjiro. As a result of this, he was able to turn Tanjiro into a demon as well.

As the transformation transpires, everyone is shocked at the sight of a Hashira turning into a demon. While Giyu does try to stop him, Tanjiro got stronger and stronger. It was only the love for his friends and sister that led Tanjiro to get back into his human form once again. So, are we seeing this transformation in the anime version anytime soon? Read on to find out.

Advertisement

Tanjiro's demon transformation in the anime

As of the time of writing, only the Hashira Training arc and the Infinity Castle arc are said to be in works under studio Ufotable, Both these storylines are being animated into a season and a movie trilogy respectively. Thus, the Sunrise Countdown arc is still far away from the anime version. Rest assured, this scene will be in the anime very soon. Right now, this is certainly not something that the studio is currently working on. This section will be updated with all the relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your daily dose of anime news.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer gearing up for multiple movies to explore the longest manga arc; DEETs Inside