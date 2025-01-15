Den Of Thieves 2 Star Gerard Butler Recalls Filming 300; ‘It Was Insane’
Gerard Butler recently opened up about filming Zack Snyder’s 300 and how many incidents happened on the set.
Gerard Butler has impressed us in many movies, from P.S. I Love You and Olympus Has Fallen to Den of Thieves (2018). However, the one movie he still remembers is the Zack Snyder outing, 300.
The actor played the grand role of a king in this epic film. Recently, Gerard Butler shared some insights while talking to PEOPLE.
The Law Abiding Citizen actor spoke about his time on the set of the aforementioned historical action feature, recalling that on the set of 300, every day someone was taken to the hospital.
“You’d be doing a fight, you turn around, and there’s a guy down there; a spear went in his eye. Another time, you turn around, and there’s a guy over there who just fell and broke his ankle. I mean, it was insane,” Butler stated to the outlet.
For those who do not know, Gerard Butler also played the character of Leonidas, the king of the Spartans, in the 2006 film 300. Other actors in this epic film included Lena Headey, who played Butler’s wife Queen Gorgo; Rodrigo Santoro as Xerxes; David Wenham as Dilios; and Michael Fassbender as Stelios.
Gerard Butler was recently seen in the action thriller Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The movie stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Donnie Wilson. Directed by Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera follows the story of Big Nick, who is back for a hunt in Europe.
ALSO READ: Emilia Clarke, Gerard Butler, And Simone Ashley Lead Voice Cast For The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland