Denis Villeneuve Says He Is 'Disappointed' About Dune: Part 2 Being 2024's Most Successful Box Office Movie So Far; Here's Why

Dune and Dune: Part Two created waves among the people as both films were highly liked by the audience. These films were appreciated for almost all things, including performances, set design, visuals, and costumes. The director of both parts of the film, Denis Villeneuve, 56 was honored with the Academy Icon Award at the Canadian Screen Awards, as per Yahoo.

During his acceptance speech at the ceremony held on June 1, the Dune: Part Two director spoke about his film being the most successful box office movie of 2024 so far and expressed his disappointment on the same. Read further to know why.

Denis Villeneuve is "disappointed" as Dune: Part Two is no. 1

According to the outlet, during his acceptance speech, the director said that there is a need for more films that will give theatrical experiences, embracing the power of theater.

Villeneuve added that he was not talking about just Dune 2 but other movies as well. The director gave the example of Civil War, the film which used the power of the theatre.

The Dune director expressed being lucky that the sequel of his highly successful film reached the audiences and wished that it would happen more often.

The 56-year-old director added, “I'm disappointed to still be number one. ... I hope soon that there will be other successes at the box office. I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better."

Denis Villeneuve is grateful for his country

During his speech, Villeneuve, who is of Canadian nationality expressed his gratefulness towards Canada and the Academy for safeguarding his “Cinemantic Voice” while growing up as a filmmaker.

The filmmaker added that it is crucial that their country fully supports the new voices of today as they are absolutely needed.

Villeneuve continued, "Culture is what truly defines a country. Culture is the real strength. Culture is our identity. Culture is us. Culture is the first thing fascism attacks."

The filmmaker said that things should not be taken for granted. The nation (Canada) should keep motivating its artists during times when the idea of truth is challenged. He said, “Culture is more than ever fundamental for the health of our democracy, and cinema being the most powerful art form ever created.”

The Blade Runner director admitted to being biased and said “Sorry.” He added that they must nurture the film industry and make it flourish as all of them will benefit from it.

According to the outlet, Dune: Part Two has been a massive box office success. As of now, the film has garnered more than USD 711 million globally.

