Denis Villeneuve’s Next Film Set To Release Next Year? Dune: Messiah Speculation Explored

After coming up with a huge blockbuster like Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve's next project is one of the highly anticipated ones. Although not many details have surfaced, Warner Bros. has come up with a date for the filmmaker's next feature.

When will we have a chance to witness the next masterpiece of the Prisoners director? Keep on reading to know the details.

Warner Bros about Denis Villeneuve's next project

For those who have always admired the grand portrayal of tales by a legendary director such as Denis Villeneuve, here is a bit of big news. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced the date of the next project by the Canadian filmmaker.

The report suggests that Villeneuve's next movie will be released during the holiday season of 2026. The “event film” as stated in the report, will be released on December 18, 2026.

It further suggests that the movie hails from Legendary Entertainment which is the same media company behind Dune movies as well as the MonsterVerse by Warner Bros.

While neither the plot details nor the name of the movie has been dropped yet, the director had previously stated a third installment of Dune is not on his mind, as per THR.

The report suggests that the filmmaker has a nuclear war movie set up at Legendary, however, sources say that after a change of heart, Villeneuve may be now returning back to Dune.

Speaking of the MonsterVerse, the Warner Bros. studio also announced that an untitled movie in the series by Legendary Entertainment will be released in theaters on March 26, 2027.

However, this time MonsterVerse’s entry would be directed by Grant Sputore, who is taking over the project from Adam Wingard.

Denis Villeneuve about his next project

Back when Dune: Part Two was released, the filmmaker who has given us movies like Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, and more stated to the aforementioned publisher, that he at that time had offers from four different projects.

The director even stressed the fact that before he goes for Frank Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah, Villeneuve would like to go for a project that is time-bound.

Dune: Part Two was released in theaters on March 1 2024, and collected over $700 million at the global box office. Similarly, the latest entry in the MonsterVerse Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was released on March 29, 2024, and collected $567 million at the worldwide box office.

