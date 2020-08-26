  1. Home
Denise Richards REVEALS the secret behind happy marriage & how she reconnects with husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards recently appeared on The Rachel Hollis Show and revealed how she keeps her marriage with Aaron Phypers interesting. Scroll down for Denise’s words of wisdom.
Actress Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers apparently have no trouble keeping their marriage exciting. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, explained that she and Phypers, 47, leave their kids—Sam, 16, and Lola, 15, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and adopted 9-year-old Eloise—at home while they have a getaway one weekend each month to “reconnect.” “In normal circumstances, my husband and I, we take one weekend a month, we go to a hotel, where it’s just us,” Richards said on The Rachel Hollis Show.

 

She added, “We don’t feel guilty about it and we have our adult time and I think it’s a very important thing for any couple to [know] it’s okay to reconnect and not feel guilty having your household taken care of.” The actress added that having help is beneficial in more ways than one.  “There’s a lot we can do ourselves, but I can’t do everything on my own and actually it makes me a better parent having the help,” she explained.

 

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in front of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras in September 2018, with their marriage being a major storyline for the Wild Things star. During her first season on the show, she openly discussed their sex life and quest for a happy ending.

 

Now in the middle of Season 10 (2020), Richards was forced to deny that she has an open marriage as allegations that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville circulated among the group.

 

Credits :The Rachel Hollis Show, Getty Images

