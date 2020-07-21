  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts come together after 27 years for the movie 'Leave The World Behind'

Hollywood stars Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts team up as they star together on screen for the first time in 27 years.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 04:52 pm
HollywoodDenzel Washington and Julia Roberts come together after 27 years for the movie 'Leave The World Behind'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
The two Oscar-winning phenomena will be uniting in the film "Leave The World Behind", which is based on Rumaan Alam's upcoming novel. Netflix has acquired feature film rights to the novel, leading to what is believed is a blockbuster payday for the two stars, reports variety.com. Sam Esmail, whose credits include "Mr. Robot" and "Homecoming", is set to direct from his adapted script. "Leave The World Behind" is about two families, who are forced to stay together on a long weekend that has gone wrong. Roberts will play the mother of the family that rents a house and Washington will portray the homeowner. The story explores the complexities of parenthood, race, and class. Alam's novel "Leave The World Behind" novel will be out in October later this year. Washington and Roberts previously co-starred in Alan J. Pakula's 1993 legal thriller, "The Pelican Brief", which was based on novelist John Grisham's bestseller.

Credits :IANS, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement