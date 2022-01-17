Denzel Washington CONFIRMS Equalizer 3 is on its way: I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again

It's been nearly four years since Denzel Washington appeared in movie theaters as former Marine and special operative turned moralistic mercenary Robert McCall in The Equalizer 2, and there's been little talk of a possible third instalment. However, Washington has confirmed that the pieces are falling into place for it.

Antoine Fuqua, who helmed both parts of The Equalizer, expressed his interest in developing a third picture in the franchise shortly after The Equalizer 2, but there have been almost no developments on the project in recent months. Since The Equalizer 2, both Fuqua and Washington have kept busy, with Fuqua directing Infinite and The Guilty and Washington appearing in The Little Things and, most recently, Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Interestingly, the two-time Oscar winner revealed his future plans to Collider, as per Entertainment Tonight, "They have written the third Equalizer, so I'm scheduled to do that. So I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again. I get to beat people up again. The Tragedy of Macbeth and then going and beating some people up. Can't get any better, right?" Washington confirmed that The Equalizer 3 will begin filming this year, with Antoine Fuqua attached to direct. Plot details for the film are less at the moment, but with filming set to begin this year, audiences can expect more information, including casting announcements, in the coming months.

Washington is widely considered as one of the most accomplished performers working in Hollywood today, and moviegoers are lucky that he will still be seen in exciting, action-oriented roles in addition to his more prestigious films.

