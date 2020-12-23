Denzel Washington hunting a serial killer alongside Rami Malek & Jared Leto in The Little Things; Watch

The trio of Oscar winners unite on screen. Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are playing a dangerous game with Jared Leto in the first trailer for The Little Things. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

Warner Bros. has released the gripping trailer for The Little Things, which touts three strong performances from a trio of Oscar winners: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The official trailer for the forthcoming thriller arrives just once day after we got a new image of Washington and Leto's characters. Notably, The Little Things is one of the first movies in a hefty schedule of Warner Bros. pictures that will launch day and date on HBO Max in 2021.

The trailer for The Little Things is a dark, grim affair that opens with Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) sitting next to the body of a young woman in the morgue, asking her to give clues about who killed her. It's a haunting start to a trailer that evokes David Fincher's highly-praised Netflix series Mindhunter in the tone and aesthetic of its vision of Los Angeles. Over the course of two-plus minutes, we're fed the basic plot of The Little Things: Deke and L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek) are part of an all-hands hunt for a serial killer on the loose in the city.

Watch the full trailer below:

The investigation brings forth one primary suspect (Leto) and unearths a lot of trauma for Deke that he hoped would stay buried. What's clear in the trailer for The Little Things is that Washington, Malek, and Leto have all stepped up their game for this movie. Each actor appears to be bringing their own unique gravitas to their work — a necessary ingredient for a crime thriller, a genre where movies fare better when there are real, emotional performances anchoring the story. In addition to the starry trio of Washington, Malek, and Leto at the centre of The Little Things, the Warner Bros. feature stars Natalie Morales (Battle of the Sexes), Chris Bauer (True Blood), and Terry Kinney (Billions).

