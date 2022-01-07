Denzel Washington REACTS to Ellen Pompeo’s claims of spat during Grey’s Anatomy filming: It's all good

Denzel Washington finally broke his silence on claims made by Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. If you didn't know, in season 12 of the show, Washington guest-directed the episode “The Sound of Silence”. Speaking about the time, Pompeo claimed on her podcast “Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo” that the director wasn’t happy with her attempt at improvising a line.

Now, while chatting with Variety, Washington revealed he doesn’t even remember the incident. When asked if he remembered the incident, Denzel said: “No, no, but it’s all good,” with a grin.

Back in September 2021, Ellen recalled the incident and explained how the two had a clash of creative visions. “I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'” she recalled yelling at an actor during the scene. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my a**. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'” “I was like, ‘Listen, motherf**ker, this is my show, This is my set. Who are you telling?’'” Pompeo added. The actress further revealed that Denzel had come on board because his wife was a huge fan of the show. She maintained that considering how big a movie star he is, he had no idea how TV works.

Despite the conflict, the filming of the rest of the episode went smoothly. Pompeo said: "So, we didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you. Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."

