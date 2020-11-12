Denzel Washington’s house caught fire yesterday? LAFD responded to reports of smoke from star’s LA house

Denzel Washington’s LA mansion recently had reported about smoke to the Los Angeles fire department yesterday. Scroll down to read what happened.

A scary situation happened at Denzel Washington‘s house last night! Reports via CBS Los Angeles claimed that the Los Angeles fire department responded to reports of smoke at Denzel‘s home in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (November 11). The news outlet also said that everyone safely got out of the home, which is located in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood. It wasn’t clear if Denzel was home at the time.

While there were no flames visible, smoke was seen coming out of the second floor of the home. The fire crews are trying to figure out if there was a fire inside the walls. “The investigation was largely focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been recently serviced,” the LAFD said.

If you missed it, Denzel‘s son John David Washington recently revealed what the Oscar winner made him do during the pandemic after back home during the quarantine! The 36-year-old Tenet star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Samuel L. Jackson where he talked about living with his dad Denzel Washington once again.

“You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?” Samuel started. “Technically not anymore, but I was,” John responded. “I was in my old room.” Samuel, who has been close friends with the Washington family for years, then asked John if Denzel made him do chores again, as Denzel likes “some order in the house.” “I can’t believe we’re doing this right now,” John laughed. “There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I’m down for dinner in time.”

