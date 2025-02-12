Denzel Washington to Star in MCU’s Black Panther 3? Marvel Studios' Producer Gives Major Update

When Chadwick Boseman shouted his war cry on screen, every person watching him felt the roar inside their heart. Similarly, when the second installment of Black Panther bid him farewell and welcomed Letitia Wright's Shuri, the audience became even more eager to see another entry of the Wakandan superhero. Well, the good news is Marvel Studios' producer Nate Moore recently gave the fans a major update.

Talking during the red carpet of the Captain America: Brave New World premiere, the producer mentioned that the next installment of Black Panther won't be released before the next Avengers movie.

Talking to Variety, the producer then added that they have had early talks with Ryan Coogler, who is finishing up the film. Moore also mentioned that the next Black Panther is going to be a fantastic film.

"We'll get back to Wakanda as soon as we can," Nate Moore explained.

On the other hand, Denzel Washington has mentioned previously that the project is going to be a part of the MCU's slate and also that he is going to be a part of it, as per ScreenRant.

Chadwick Boseman was seen playing the character of Black Panther for the first time in the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War. He also played a crucial role in the 2018 MCU entry, Avengers: Infinity War. He later reprised his role in Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

Talking about the next Marvel entry, Captain America: Brave New World, will be released on February 14, 2025. The movie will focus on Anthony Mackie’s character, Sam Wilson, who will be taking over the mantle of Captain America at this time.

The film even stars Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus Ross, who will be even seen as the Red Hulk. He took over the character of William Hurt. Besides this, Hollywood legends, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson are going to be a part of the film as well.