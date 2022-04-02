Denzel Washington on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: Devil got ahold of him that night

Denzel Washington has talked openly about what happened at last Sunday's Oscars after comforting Will Smith after Smith hit Chris Rock. As per Variety, on Saturday morning, Washington visited T.D. Jakes' leadership conference for a talk about his work and religion, and was questioned about what happened between Smith and Rock at the Oscars.

“Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got ahold of that circumstance that night,” Washington said as per Variety.

During the commercial breaks at the Oscars, Washington was spotted speaking to Smith, along with Tyler Perry and Smith's publicist, after Smith smacked Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith praised Washington and added that Washington cautioned him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Meanwhile, Smith's public backlash over the smack has developed into his career's greatest crisis. This week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences started an inquiry into the attack, and Smith resigned from the Academy's membership on Friday. On the other hand, Rock addressed the event in Boston during his first stand-up gig after the slap, saying he's still "processing what happened" and would fully explain it later. “I don’t have a bunch of sh** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said at Wednesday night’s show.

ALSO READ:Here's how Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry calmed Will Smith down after he struck Chris Rock at Oscars 2022