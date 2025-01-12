Deon Cole Hospitalized On His Birthday and Forced To Evacuate Home Due to LA Wildfires; Deets
Comedian Deon Cole opened up about a tough week, being hospitalized on his 53rd birthday and then forced to evacuate his home due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
On January 9, comedian Deon Cole shared an update with his followers on Instagram, revealing that he had been hospitalized on his 53rd birthday. While Cole did not disclose the reason for his hospitalization, he thanked for the birthday wishes he received.
“Thank u all for your birthday well wishes. I sure could use them,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a mask and attached to monitors. Fellow celebrities, including Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon, Kenya Barris, and Busta Rhymes, sent their support in the comments.
The following evening, on January 10, Cole posted a video from his car as he evacuated his Los Angeles home due to nearby wildfires.
In his post, he described the chaos he had just experienced, including the emotional weight of leaving his home and packing up precious items, like flowers his late mother had given him before her passing in 2021.
“This day is devastating!!!!” Cole wrote, adding that he had left the hospital, feeling unwell, and had to evacuate his home. "I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It's a nightmare!!!"
As the wildfires raged, Deon Cole also shared that he had canceled his birthday party, which was originally scheduled at his Los Angeles home.
"Don’t feel right to do my birthday party while people are losing everything they own and myself being under high alert for my own home," he shared in a separate Instagram post. He urged his followers to pray for the families affected by the fires.
