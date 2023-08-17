Depp Vs Heard: From poop incident to makeup palette defense, here's 7 shocking takeaway from Netflix documentary

Netflix's 'Depp v Heard' goes deeper into a high-profile trial that not only trended on social media but also explains how our perceptions of truth are deeply colored by personal biases. While many followed Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, the Netflix documentary reveals that the trial's story is far from straightforward. In Depp v Heard, viewers get a chance to assess the evidence, including evidence that was excluded from the courtroom. While Tik-Tok covered most of the part, here are a few missed takeaways from the whole trail covered by Netflix.

7 Takeaways from Depp v Heard on Netflix

1. The Unassuming Beginning:

The trial's beginning is traced back to the moment Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming 'The Rum Diary.' It was about a flirtatious interaction during filming that marked the inception of everything throughout their journey together.

2. The 'Wino Forever' Tattoo:

Johnny Depp had a tattoo originally saying "Winona Forever," which he changed to "Wino Forever" after his breakup with Winona Ryder. When Amber Heard saw the modified tattoo and found it amusing, Depp allegedly slapped her twice, using abusive language. This incident marked the beginning of a series of alleged physical abuses in their relationship, ultimately leading to their divorce and legal disputes.

3. The 'Megapint' Mention:

During Depp's questioning about a video where he was seen interacting aggressively with cabinets, Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, inquired if Depp had been drinking prior. Rottenborn used the term "megapint" to refer to a large glass of wine, which sparked humor and memes due to its quirky phrasing, reminding of Depp's pirate character. However, it's noted that Rottenborn wasn't the originator of the term; Depp had previously used "megapint" during the U.K. libel trial, despite his surprise at the term's use.

4. The 'Poop Incident':

During the trial, Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of leaving a large piece of poop on his side of the bed. Heard defended herself, attributing the incident to her dog, which had intestinal issues. Depp dismissed this explanation, saying that their dogs were small Yorkies. This funny exchange became a target for online mockery. However, given Depp’s message and the evidence challenges the initial troll and proposes that the dog might indeed be responsible for the incident.

5. Makeup Palette Defense:

As part of her defense, Heard's attorney mentioned that she carried a makeup palette throughout her relationship with Depp to conceal bruises. This detail caught the attention of the cosmetics company that produced the mentioned palette. Milani Cosmetics created a TikTok showcasing the palette and highlighting its release in 2017, after Heard's 2016 divorce filing. Despite the defense not explicitly connecting Heard to Milani's palette and using it as a general example, social media reacted strongly, perceiving it as a significant revelation. Milani later removed the TikTok and clarified that their intent was solely to address their product's relevance, not to take a stance on the trial's outcome.

6. Donation Disputes:

Depp's lawyer questioned Heard about her claim of donating the $7 million divorce settlement to charities. The lawyer emphasized the difference between "pledge" and "donate." However the documentary clarifies that the terms are often used interchangeably by the ACLU and the press. The ACLU's COO also confirmed Heard's donations, and Heard mentioned her intention to fulfill the pledges, partly affected by legal expenses from Depp's lawsuit against her.

7. Jury Influenced by Social Media:

Heard's lawyer believed social media influenced the jury due to their exposure, while Depp's lawyers held the opposite view, stating the jurors respected the court's instructions. The debate highlights the challenge of preventing external influence on a trial, given the impact of social media and media coverage.

