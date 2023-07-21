Depp vs Heard: Netflix set to release infamous trial series; release date, time and more details

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made headlines due to their highly publicized defamation trial, last year. Johnny C. Depp II v. Amber Heard, a court case that was broadcast live to viewers around the world in 2022, will be the subject of the documentary series Depp v. Heard, which will debut on Netflix in 2023. The highly publicized court case involving Amber Laura Heard was the result of years of back-and-forth between the two A-list celebrities.

Netflix acquires Heard vs. Depp trial as documentary series

The three-part documentary series on Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial aims to recapitulate the proceedings of the trial and examine the outcomes, particularly the choice to make it public. In particular, episodes two and three look at how online coverage affected the trial and how social media reacted to the ruling.

The documentary series premiered from May 21, 2022 to May 23, 2022 on Channel 4 during a span of three days. The length of every episode was 47 minutes.

The executive producer and director of the new documentary series is Emma Cooper. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, a Netflix Original from last year, and other Netflix productions like The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann and Bikram: Yogi, Guri, and Predator were all worked on by her under her Empress Films banner. Another planned Netflix Original documentary about the ‘life and death of well-known U.K. television presenter Jill Dando’ has Cooper as an executive producer.

When will Netflix premiere Depp vs. Heard?

The new series will debut on Netflix outside of the United Kingdom on August 16, 2023, according to a statement. Netflix will release the documentary series in three parts. Whether the series will eventually appear on Netflix in the UK without the Netflix Original logo is unknown (though likely). The good news is that the documentary series is now accessible to British users via YouTube, the Channel 4 website, and the Channel 4 app.

Meanwhile, speaking about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the ex couple has moved on from the past now. Heard moved to Spain after the trial and started anew with her daughter Oonagh. The actress made her first public appearance at the Taormina Festival and promoted her movie In The Fire. She is also set to feature in the sequel of Aquaman. Depp, on the other hand, received spectacular reviews for his performance in Jeanne Du Barry, at the Cannes Film Festival.

