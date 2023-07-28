Depp vs Heard trailer: The Netflix docu-series to give closer look into media frenzy around infamous case

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case might just be one of the most publicized court cases of the 21st century. Netflix recently acquired the rights to the docu-series titled Depp vs Amber. The streaming platform dropped the trailer late yesterday. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming series.

What does the Depp vs Amber focus on?

More than a year after the conclusion of Johnny Depp's defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Netflix is delving into the lawsuit and its wider cultural impact in the upcoming documentary 'Depp v. Heard'.

The recently released trailer on July 27 for the documentary Depp v. Heard makes it evident that the film will extend well beyond the courtroom, delving into the social media firestorm ignited by the case. The trailer offers a glimpse into the constant news and social media coverage, highlighting how the public's intense attention had a profound impact on the trial.

A person in the trailer narrates, "Depp was the one who wanted the cameras in the courtroom, she didn't." While another suggests, "I would argue it's a PR campaign disguised as a defamation case." The voice-over explains the process of turning from a legal battle into a cultural one, stating, "This has moved away from a news story or a lawsuit and has transformed into a cultural moment."

The Netflix synopsis for the trailer read: "Depp v Heard examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society."

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career & early life

Depp Vs Heard: Release date, time, and more

The much-awaited Netflix docu-series is all set to release internationally on August 16. That is including India. However, there are still a few question marks regarding its release in the UK, since it has already premiered in the UK on Channel 4 in May of 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the former couple that got divorced in 2016 had been in a very public legal feud since 2016 when the duo originally decided to file for divorce. Heard had accused The Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic abuse, which led to much speculation on social media. In turn, the actor decided to sue the Aquaman actress for defamation.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp shares heartfelt message days after ex Amber Heard makes first public appearance