Derek Hough opens up on being ‘proud’ of sister Julianne Hough’s for handling The Activist backlash

Derek Hough has opened up on how ‘proud’ he is of sister Julianne Hough for addressing the controversies surrounding Priyanka Chopra, Julianne Hough, and Usher starrer The Activist. The dancer has revealed that he is ‘in awe’ of his sister for handling the backlashes when people called the show “tone deaf.”

For the unversed, The Activist, which was announced as a show where several inspiring activists would take up various challenges and work towards improving the environment, health, and education was met with several controversies as fans termed the show to be “tone deaf” and also brought up how Julianne wore blackface with her Halloween costume during 2013. Julianne took to her social media platforms to address the “real-time activism” going on all over the internet which she claimed to have been “deeply listening.”

Thank you for using your voices, calling me in,” Julianne penned, adding that she wasn’t qualified to be a judge in a show about activism. During his appearance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, Derek, 36, responded to the backlash and his sister’s reply. “I’m proud of her...I think she’s an amazing, amazing woman,” Derek said, via People. “I mean, she’s my baby sister, but I’m learning lessons about how to be an amazing human being,” he added.

Sharing how he feels about his sister’s growth as a person, Derek said that he is ‘in awe’ of her, and called her ‘awesome.’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had also issued a statement on her involvement with the show. Meanwhile, after a considerable amount of backlash, it was announced by CBS and Global Citizen that they are pressing pause on The Activist for the time being and changing the complete format of the show.

