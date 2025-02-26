Descendants: 5th Installment of Movie Franchise Announced by Disney; to Include All Characters From Alice in Wonderland

The fifth installment of the Descendants franchise has been announced by Disney. With the movie dropping on the screens soon, fans will witness connections between the film and Alice in Wonderland, as it is reported that all the characters of the latter project will return for the upcoming movie.

Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will be brought back to play the roles of Princess Red and Princess Chloe, respectively. The princesses have been the daughters of Queen of Hearts and Cinderella.

It has been revealed that the movie will be released on Disney Channel and Disney+, and the official title of the cinematic piece will be announced soon.

According to the reports, the new movie will follow the events after Princess Red and Princess Chloe return from their time travel adventures. The storyline also heads towards giving the duo their happily ever afters.

Apart from the present ones, the movie will also introduce new Alice in Wonderland characters, such as Liamani Segura as Red’s sister Pink, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, and Kiara Romero as Hazel Hook.

Moreover, Leonardo Nam will reprise his role as Maddox Hatter. Other cast members will be revealed by the makers soon.

The movie will be directed by Kimmy Gatewood and executive produced by Gary Marsh and Suzanne Todd, who had also been on board with the previous film of the franchise.

Advertisement

The president of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, released a statement revealing the details about the franchise. Davis mentioned, “The love for the ‘Descendants’ franchise runs deep, and the incredible response to ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’ last year proved just how much fans are invested in these characters and their stories.”

The president further added, “Our next movie will build on that legacy and deliver even more of the magic, music, and heart that make ‘Descendants’ so special—brought to life by an amazing cast and creative team who continue to elevate this world in new and exciting ways.”

The movie will enter production soon.