Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way or The Heirs: Which is your favourite Kim Ji Won K drama? VOTE NOW

Kim Ji-won is one of the most talented stars in the world of K-dramas with an impressive career boasting of iconic shows like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and The Heirs. Vote and comment below to let us know which is your favourite K-drama starring Ji-won.

One of the most popular K-drama stars in the past decade has to be Kim Ji-won. The 27-year-old actress is a firecracker on-screen, who can switch between being the girl-next-door to a rebel in a matter of seconds. Don't be fooled by the cuteness of Ms. Kim as the Hallyu star has delivered some dramatic performances as well. At such a young age, Ji-won's career boasts of hit shows like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and The Heirs.

We can't talk about Ji-won without bringing up Descendants of the Sun. The KBS series, which now has a cult following on an international level, elevated Ji-won's popularity to new heights as viewers loved her portrayal of Yoon Myung-ju. Myung-ju is a fierce woman who follows her father's footsteps as an army doctor but falls into his bad grace when she falls for Seo Dae-young (Jin Goo), a non-commissioned officer. It was Ji-won and Goo's mesmerising chemistry that became as popular as the Song-Song couple, with the former winning the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries as well as Best New Actress at the 30th KBS Drama Awards. She was also nominated for Most Popular Female in Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: In need of motivation amid lockdown? Park Seo Joon's series Fight for My Way will inspire you

Ji-won's first leading act came in Fight for My Way, in which she starred opposite Park Seo-joon. The crackling chemistry between Choi Ae-ra (Ji-won) and Ko Dong-man (Seo-joon) had fans in a state of complete unrest while Ji-won's rebellious performance was applauded. Ae-ra was the no-nonsense, independent woman that one could look up to as she never gave up on her dreams. At the 31st KBS Drama Awards, Ji-won won the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries for the KBS drama while she was also nominated for Most Popular Actress at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards.

When it comes to The Heirs, Ji-won's portrayal of Rachel Yoo, the rich mean girl who is engaged to Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) made her a very interesting character on the show that people loved to hate. It was the show that made the actress a household name. Moreover, Ji-won took home the New Star Award at the 21st SBS Drama Awards.

This begs the question; Which is your favourite Kim Ji Won K-drama? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

