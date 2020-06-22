Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way or The Heirs: Which is your favourite Kim Ji Won K drama? VOTE NOW
One of the most popular K-drama stars in the past decade has to be Kim Ji-won. The 27-year-old actress is a firecracker on-screen, who can switch between being the girl-next-door to a rebel in a matter of seconds. Don't be fooled by the cuteness of Ms. Kim as the Hallyu star has delivered some dramatic performances as well. At such a young age, Ji-won's career boasts of hit shows like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and The Heirs.
We can't talk about Ji-won without bringing up Descendants of the Sun. The KBS series, which now has a cult following on an international level, elevated Ji-won's popularity to new heights as viewers loved her portrayal of Yoon Myung-ju. Myung-ju is a fierce woman who follows her father's footsteps as an army doctor but falls into his bad grace when she falls for Seo Dae-young (Jin Goo), a non-commissioned officer. It was Ji-won and Goo's mesmerising chemistry that became as popular as the Song-Song couple, with the former winning the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries as well as Best New Actress at the 30th KBS Drama Awards. She was also nominated for Most Popular Female in Television at the Baeksang Art Awards.
Ji-won's first leading act came in Fight for My Way, in which she starred opposite Park Seo-joon. The crackling chemistry between Choi Ae-ra (Ji-won) and Ko Dong-man (Seo-joon) had fans in a state of complete unrest while Ji-won's rebellious performance was applauded. Ae-ra was the no-nonsense, independent woman that one could look up to as she never gave up on her dreams. At the 31st KBS Drama Awards, Ji-won won the Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries for the KBS drama while she was also nominated for Most Popular Actress at the 54th Baeksang Arts Awards.
When it comes to The Heirs, Ji-won's portrayal of Rachel Yoo, the rich mean girl who is engaged to Kim Tan (Lee Min-ho) made her a very interesting character on the show that people loved to hate. It was the show that made the actress a household name. Moreover, Ji-won took home the New Star Award at the 21st SBS Drama Awards.
