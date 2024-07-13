Descendants: The Rise Of Red Ending Explained; A New Chapter Unfolds

The Disney+ movie was released on July 12 and is a spinoff from the popular series. It follows new characters at Auradon Prep. Now, Uma (China Anne McClain) is in charge of the school and allows all children from any part of the kingdom to attend. Among them is Red (Kylie Cantrall), the daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora).

Chaos ensures when Red’s mother revolts against Auradon in order to kill Cinderella (Brandy). Red then teams up with Chloe, Cinderella’s daughter (Malia Baker), for a memorable time-travel adventure. They meet their mothers as teenagers, which results in an exciting mission.

This is a pivotal moment

Their primary aim during their experience through time is to prevent one crucial event. This event caused Red’s mother to turn evil, thereby becoming known as the Queen of Hearts. In her younger years as Bridget (Ruby Rose Turner), got was embarrassed by Uliana (Dara Reneé) at a school dance, which led her down a dark path.

Red and Chloe discover that Uliana planned to use a spell book stolen from Merlin’s office for her prank. To stop this, Red convinces Chloe to steal the book first. They succeed and return home just before the Queen of Hearts starts her coup.

Is the Queen of Hearts still Evil?

​​Upon returning home, Red fears that her mother might still be evil. Almost everything happens just as before when they arrive at Auradon Prep again. However, this time, the Queen dresses in light pink clothes, reminiscent of her youth.

She lets out magical hearts while affectionately hugging her daughter, showing the deep love she has for Red. It becomes clear that what Red and Chloe did worked, as they prevented the events that turned her into the Queen of Hearts. Cinderella is also alive and smiling as Chloe walks over to her.

The results of time travel

In the end, Uma speaks in a voiceover that suggests there is more to come. She implies that you can never mess with time without having consequences.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Kylie Cantrall spoke of the butterfly effect from their journey through time. Red and Chloe “altered something when [they] went back,” according to Cantrall. Dara Reneé echoed this sentiment, noting that good intentions can still lead to unexpected changes.

“Maybe Red did more damage than good,” Reneé remarked.

Will there be a sequel?

None of the cast members confirmed that a sequel would be made but they indicated they would be more than willing to return for it. Malia Baker wants to dive deeper into Cinderella and King Charming’s land and can't wait for everyone to see how Chloe's life has changed.

Baker is happy that none of the characters needed "a knight in shining armor," but if a sequel is made, she is open to Chloe's involvement in a romantic relationship. There are also chances of Red finding love, according to Cantrall.

Cantrall wonders what will change between Red and her mother now. “That's drastically going to change their relationship,” she said. She also anticipates seeing the bond between Red and Chloe strengthen.

Reneé, who played the antagonist, quipped about wanting an Uliana origin story. She imagines a scenario where the VKs (Villain Kids) are causing trouble in Wonderland, leaving her to say, “Perhaps Uliana is in charge [now].”

Descendants: The Rise of Red adds another exciting installment to the cherished series. Fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next, as the ending hints at future adventures. It is this possibility of fresh escapades and deeper exploration of their lives that keeps everyone thrilled.

