Designer Amina Muaddi SLAMS cheating allegations; Shuts down Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's breakup rumour

The internet has been spewing lava since beauty influencer @LOUIS_via_ROMA fired some heavy shots at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship. Earlier today, the influencer alleged on Twitter that supposedly RiRi and Rocky had called it quits while the grammy-winning artist is still pregnant with the latter's baby. According to the tweet, Rocky cheated on his baby mama with Amina Muaddi, Fenty's footwear designer, which led to this split.

In a matter of hours, Amina stepped forward to put out the fire as the rumour was sparking unwanted backlash towards all parties involved. Amina took to her social media and posted a sincere note clearing up all false allegations put against her and the couple. In the note she wrote, "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile." She continued and shared that her take on such malicious gossip was that no one would find any truth in it yet as Twitter seems to be milking the matter, she decided to speak up.

Amina went on and mentioned that the timing of the rumour is especially not right since Rihanna is pregnant at the moment and this time should be the "most beautiful and celebrated" time of her life. She noted that she has the duty to speak up as the rumour involves people she respects and for whom she holds great affection. The designer concluded as she wrote, "While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"

Check out Amina Muaddi's post below:

As for the fans, the reaction to Amina's clarification on the rumour has been diverse. While some clearly support her as the victim of a false rumour that was created to ruin her career and reputation, others want Amina to spell it out for them that she in fact did not have any such relations with Rocky as mentioned in the rumour and have rendered her note too "vague."

